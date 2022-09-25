The FIFA World Cup: Controversies and moments, Part 1

(Representational image: Emilio Garcia via Unsplash)

1930: The prequel

Uruguay became a major football force after the Great War, winning gold medals at the Summer Olympics in both Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928.

Uruguay, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands were all interested when the idea of a World Cup was floated at the FIFA conference in Barcelona in 1929. Uruguay clinched the rights by promising travel and accommodation for every touring team as well as a new stadium in Montevideo.

The four European contenders promptly withdrew, and Australia, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland and Czechoslovakia followed suit. The journey from Europe to Uruguay would have taken three weeks then; however, had a European nation won the rights, the South Americans would have had to undertake the same journey.

With only two months left, the World Cup seemed set to go forward without European participation (England were not part of FIFA between 1928 and 1946). The South Americans now threatened to withdraw FIFA membership, prompting the FIFA top brass to spring into motion.

Jules Rimet, FIFA’s French President, and Rodolphe Seeldrayers, the Belgian Vice-President, convinced their respective countrymen. Carol II, the sport-loving Romanian king, convinced employers in his country to release the footballers. The Yugoslavians joined them – even after all this, only four European countries participated.

In the end, the tournament turned out to be a success – more so because Uruguay lifted the trophy.

1934 and 1938: Fascism, the Azzurri, and Blackshirts

Like many politicians before and after him, Benito Mussolini understood the role of sport to boost authoritative nationalism. When Sweden threatened to clinch the rights for the 1934 World Cup, Mussolini’s Italy promised to cover any financial losses to clinch the rights.

The first eight matches of the main phase began simultaneously around Italy. Some grounds were expectedly not filled – but the propagandist radio broadcasts portrayed a fabricated picture of capacity crowds. Mussolini himself ostensibly stood in queues to purchase tickets to portray himself as one of the people. He was present for Italy’s matches, in his distinctive yachting cap.

Italy met Spain in a violent quarter-final that ended in a 1-1 draw. Footballers of neither side hesitated to attack physically. Mario Pizziolo of Italy fractured his leg, and several others had to be stretchered off. Louis Baert of Belgium, who officiated in the first match, did not intervene. To quote Italian journalist Gianni Brera, Baert “behaved as if he was well aware where the game was taking place.” Accusations of Baert being compromised expectedly died with a whimper.

There was no tie-breaker in those days; Italy won the replay, which, too, featured brutal confrontations. Being the strongest team, they would probably have reached the final anyway, but the refereeing prevented any upset. Czechoslovakia scored first in the final, but Italy came back to win 2-1 and clinch the World Cup, along with a much larger cup Mussolini had commissioned himself.

Three days later, Mussolini met Adolf Hitler of Germany, who had finished third in the World Cup. In 1936, Hitler would use the Berlin Olympics the same way. European geography had changed rapidly by the time the 1938 World Cup was underway in France.

The Italians were jeered and booed throughout the tournament. They met the hosts in the quarter-finals, in Colombes. Since the French blue shirt matched the jersey of the Azzurri, the Italians were expected to take field in whites. But Mussolini decided otherwise. On his command, they took field in black to match his own Blackshirts. The Italian footballers did a fascist salute, then beat France 3-1, and went on to defend the title. Of course, they were a great team.

1950: Farcical organisation

Brazil hosted the first post-War edition, in 1950. Germany and Japan, ravaged by the Second World War, did not participate, while every east European nation barring Yugoslavia opted out. India, assured a berth for the only time, decided to give it a skip, as did Brazil’s neighbours Argentina.

Until the USA in 1994, Brazil remained the largest country to host a FIFA World Cup. And unlike 1994, travel across the gargantuan nation was not easy. The organisers could have resolved this by pooling matches of the same group in the same venue, but they chose not to. This meant that France, in Group D, had to play their two matches in Porto Alegre and Recife, about 4,000 km apart. They requested the authorities to reschedule their matches. The Brazilian Federation refused. France withdrew.

Thus left with four teams in Groups A and B, three in C, and two (Uruguay and Bolivia) in D, the authorities still did not move a team from A or B to D. Uruguay duly thrashed Bolivia 8-0 and qualified.

1954: Battle of Berne

Switzerland hosted the 1954 World Cup, and it was evident that the Mighty Magyars were the best team of the tournament. Between 1950 and 1956, Hungary won 58 matches and lost one – the 1954 final, but that is another story. When they met the exciting Brazilians in the quarter-finals in Switzerland, it was expected to be a classic.

Despite the absence of the injured Ferenc Puskas, Hungary retained a 2-1 lead in the first half. By then the players had already resorted to rough football, though it was mostly veiled. In the 60th minute, Mihály Lantos put Hungary 3-1 ahead with a penalty.

Unfortunately, the decision to award the penalty did not go down well with the Brazilians – to the extent that their officials, and even some journalists, invaded the ground. When play resumed, blatant fouls became rampant – but English referee Arthur Ellis supervised the match well amidst jeers from the Brazilian fans.

In the 71st minute, Nilton Santos of Brazil and József Bozsik of Hungary got involved in a fight. Ellis sent both men off. Eight minutes later, Santos’ compatriot Humerto kicked Gyula Lóránt, was red-carded, and fell on his knees, pleading to Ellis – but to no avail.

In all, the match witnessed 42 free kicks and two penalties. The three red cards equalled a record for a World Cup match, set in 1938. Brazil played Czechoslovakia in that match – often referred to as the Battle of Bordeaux.

The violence continued after the match, which Hungary won 4-2.

Footballers fought with boots and bottles inside the dressing-rooms. Hungarian coach Gustav Sebes had his cheek slashed. The injured Puskas had been sitting outside, watching all this unravel. Now he, to quote the Corriere della Sera, ‘struck the Brazilian centre-half Pinheiro in the face with a bottle as he was entering the dressing-rooms.’ Ernst Thommen, President of the World Cup committee, corroborated this version (though some others differed). But FIFA took no action against anyone.

Perhaps Ellis summed it up best in his interview with The Independent: “It was a disgrace. It was a horrible match. In today’s climate so many players would have been sent off, the game would have been abandoned. My only thought was that I was determined to finish it.”