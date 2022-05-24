 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
#MCAtDavos Day 2 Top Newsmakers: Piyush Goyal, Tata Power, Infosys, Meesho, Zerodha & More

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

#MCAtDavos Day-2: Special broadcast on Moneycontrol with all the day's big stories and headlines. This edition of the world economic forum holds special relevance, for it is after two years that the gathering has convened at Davos, in person. Coming to you at a time of extremely polarised global politics and a business order that is under duress, we will be telling you what are issues the global leadership is talking about. Every evening, block your calendar, as we come to you with the day's top news from Davos, and the newsmakers.

May 24, 2022
