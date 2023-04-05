Man buried alive in snow rescued in dramatic video. Watch

Francis Zuber and Ian Steger, the snowboarder and skier whose harrowing experience on Mount Baker in Washington state went viral in a video showing Steger being rescued from suffocating in a heavy pile of snow, have spoken out about their ordeal and shared more details about the incident.

Zuber, hailed as the hero skier who saved Steger's life, recalled the moment in an interview as he noticed something was amiss. "I caught this little flash of red out of the corner of my eye," said Zuber. "And I knew it was kind of a weird thing to see because we're out of bounds. I knew something was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and no response."

Steger, the snowboarder who was buried in the snow, revealed that he heard none of Zuber's calls when he approached. "You can see in that video that Francis was asking if I was okay," said Steger. "He was letting me know he was coming up to me. I didn't hear any of that. It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, the sound of my own breathing."

Steger admitted that he was unsure if he would make it out of the snow alive, and he had some terrifying thoughts while trapped. "One of the things that I was thinking about while I was down there was like, wow, like, I'm going to die down here and I'm not going to be able to, you know, tell my fiancee how much I love her," Steger said.

Experts have since confirmed that there was no way for Steger to extricate himself from the snow, and he could have died due to suffocation while submerged. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of always skiing with a partner and keeping them in sight.

Return of IPL’s home-and-away format in 2023 sees travel bookings soar 30% Despite the traumatic experience, Zuber and Steger have since reunited and expressed their gratitude for the positive outcome. Steger acknowledged the role Zuber played in saving his life, saying, "I owe Francis everything. Without him, I wouldn't be here today." Zuber, on the other hand, downplayed his heroics, stating, "I was just doing what I hope anyone else would have done in that situation." He also emphasized the significance of skiing with a buddy, stating, "It's crucial to have someone watching out for you, and you watching out for them, especially when you're venturing out of bounds." As the video of their dramatic snow rescue continues to garner attention online, Zuber and Steger hope that their story serves as a cautionary tale for fellow snow sports enthusiasts to prioritize safety and always be prepared for the unexpected when venturing into the backcountry. The duo also expressed their appreciation for the support and well-wishes they have received from around the world. As Steger aptly put it, "I'm just glad to be alive and have a second chance at life." So, amidst the terrifying experience they went through, Zuber and Steger are grateful for the outcome and the opportunity to share their story. The heart-stopping rescue of the man has shed light on the risks and challenges of backcountry snow sports, highlighting the importance of preparedness, caution, and having a reliable partner by your side.

