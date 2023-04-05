 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man buried alive in snow rescued in dramatic video. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Experts have since confirmed that there was no way for Steger to extricate himself from the snow, and he could have died due to suffocation while submerged.

Francis Zuber and Ian Steger after the rescue. (Image: @ian.steger/Instagram)

Francis Zuber and Ian Steger, the snowboarder and skier whose harrowing experience on Mount Baker in Washington state went viral in a video showing Steger being rescued from suffocating in a heavy pile of snow, have spoken out about their ordeal and shared more details about the incident.

Zuber, hailed as the hero skier who saved Steger's life, recalled the moment in an interview as he noticed something was amiss. "I caught this little flash of red out of the corner of my eye," said Zuber. "And I knew it was kind of a weird thing to see because we're out of bounds. I knew something was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and no response."

Steger, the snowboarder who was buried in the snow, revealed that he heard none of Zuber's calls when he approached. "You can see in that video that Francis was asking if I was okay," said Steger. "He was letting me know he was coming up to me. I didn't hear any of that. It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, the sound of my own breathing."

Steger admitted that he was unsure if he would make it out of the snow alive, and he had some terrifying thoughts while trapped. "One of the things that I was thinking about while I was down there was like, wow, like, I'm going to die down here and I'm not going to be able to, you know, tell my fiancee how much I love her," Steger said.