‘Smoke weed every day’ message flashes on Mumbai display board | Viral video

Commuters in Mumbai were left stunned when they witnessed an LED sign flashing a controversial message on Monday evening. “Smoke weed every day,” read the message flashing on the Worli-bound road from Haji Ali, reported India Today.

Videos of the display board soon started circulating on social media, leading many to wonder whether it had been hacked. Police, however, attributed the message to a “technical glitch” and said the display board had been temporarily shut down.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said the LED display board is operated by Larsen and Toubro in the evening hours.

"L&T company has installed LED display board for diversion on north bound from Haji Ali to Lotus junction. When discussed with L&T engineer, Mr. Thackeray, in this regard, he said that due to some technical glitch last night, a wrong message was flashing on the display,” Padwal told India Today.

“He has contacted his IT team regarding this and the display board has been closed until it is fixed,” he added.

Weed or cannabis is a psychoactive drug. Possessing, consuming or selling weed is illegal in India. Under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, possessing even a small quantity of weed can land a person in jail or to a hefty fine.