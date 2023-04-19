 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Event’s costliest tickets-ever have already been sold out

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

All of the most expensive tickets for this year's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race have already been sold out.

Singapore Grand Prix will take place between September 15 to 17

According to the event’s website, the three-day package tickets for the Formula 1 Paddock Club have all been snapped up. The tickets cost S$11,016 (Rs 6.78 lakh approximately) apiece and give guests access to all three days of the race, besides a host of other amenities.

However, only a wait-list option is now available for those who want to purchase the three-day ticket to Paddock Club, which this year is the most expensive ever since Singapore began hosting the night race in 2008. The most expensive tickets last year went for around S$10,000.

The Paddock Club ticket holders will have access to the air-conditioned Paddock Club suite, celebrity chef restaurants and specialty bars, dedicated parking lots and more.