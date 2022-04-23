Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar had 2 regrets on the show. So here’s what she did

Namita Thapar, the co-founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and an investor on Shark Tank India, has revealed that she has invested in the start-up of a farmer who had pitched his business on the reality show. Thapar, 41, shared on social media that her two regrets were not investing in “jugaadu” Kamlesh and Pandurang Taware, whom she described as two incredible farmers from Maharashtra.

The Shark Tank India judge, however, announced her investment in Taware’s agritourism business on Friday.

“My two regrets during Shark Tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang Taware, two incredible farmers from Maharashtra. Today I have invested in Pandurang’s company that is working towards a super cause that is close to my heart - Agro Tourism,” Namita Thapar wrote on Instagram. She added she was excited to “partner with him to help pan India farmers show the beauty of our villages to the world.”

Her Instagram post has received over 95,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of comments.

“What an amazing gesture….Hope this inspires other investors to venture into one of the most neglected industries of India,” wrote one person.

“Glad to know you supported them,” another agreed.

Pandurang Taware has been credited for popularising agri tourism as a concept in India. He was 32 when he quit his well-paying job and moved back to his village to start an agritourism business.

“When I started, it was all very new for both the farmers and those who signed up to come and experience this life,” he told The Better India.

Taware said he wanted the urban city-dweller to experience the life of a farmer while boosting the income of said farmers. “Along the way we learnt about what would work and how best we could curate an experience for those who visited the farm,” he said.