Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh reveals her first salary after moving to Mumbai: 'It was hard'

Shark Tank India judge and Sugar cosmetics' co-founder Vineeta Singh recently revealed that she moved from Delhi to Mumbai for her first job where her salary was Rs 10,000. Singh said it was hard to live independently in Mumbai with the meager salary.

"Mumbai, I moved with my first start-up at 23, and it was hard because at that time I really had to figure a way out to live independently, which means renting a house and getting your help in place and all of that at the first salary of Rs. 10,000, which then became, 25,000 which then eventually became 50,000, which then seemed like a luxury. So the first few months were really hard," she told Pinkvilla.

Vineeta Singh also said that she moved cities at arguably the worst time possible -- just before Mumbai's infamous monsoon season.

"Interestingly, I moved after graduation, which happens in like March, April, so I moved in July, which is probably the worst time anybody can choose to move in Mumbai because the next two-three months is like monsoon, and there's seepage in the house and getting a rickshaw is so hard, and you have to walk like a kilometer before you get rejections by 100 rickshaw drivers. I think before all the 100 VC (venture capital) rejections I got 100 rickshaw driver rejections in my whole journey," she told the publication.