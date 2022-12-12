Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Pathaan' release | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. The superstar had also visited Mecca earlier this month. Visuals of his visits are now viral on social media.

This comes weeks ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Last week, the actor was spotted performing umrah at Mecca amid tight security.

The actor had also posted a video, thanking the authorities for their support.

"Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality," he had said. "So, here is a very, very big shukraan (thank you to you all."

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after five years. He was last seen in Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In 2023, the actor has a bunch of new releases including Pathaan on January 25, Atlee’s Jawaan in June, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December.

Moneycontrol News

