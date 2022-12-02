Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca. See video and photos

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently undertook a pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims. Videos of him performing the Umrah are being widely viewed and shared on social media.

Unlike the Hajj, that must be undertaken on specific dates in accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar, the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia can be done any time.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for his upcoming film Dunki. He posed a video on Thursday, thanking the authorities for their support.

"Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality," the actor said. "So, here is a very, very big shukraan (thank you to you all."

While in Saudi Arabia, Khan also made an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he was honoured for his contribution to cinema. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse) Actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the film festival. Khan's next big release is the action movie Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in January. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy Zero in 2018.

READ MORE