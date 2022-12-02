 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca. See video and photos

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for his upcoming film 'Dunki'. He also accepted an award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

(Image credit: Bollywoodarab fan page)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently undertook a pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims. Videos of him performing the Umrah are being widely viewed and shared on social media.

Unlike the Hajj, that must be undertaken on specific dates in accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar, the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia can be done any time.

 

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for his upcoming film Dunki. He posed a video on Thursday, thanking the authorities for their support.

"Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality," the actor said. "So, here is a very, very big shukraan (thank you to you all."

 