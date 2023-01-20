Satya Nadella on how ChatGPT is helping people in rural India. Watch

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella put his weight behind the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. Nadella, in conversation with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), cited the example of ChatGPT and how it is helping people in remote corners of India.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Artificial Intelligence startup OpenAI. The tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering information like a search engine would.

Satya Nadella spoke about a farmer in rural India who was able to access a government programme with the help of ChatGPT, despite speaking only the local dialect.

“Now, in India one of the things that's very exceptional that's happening is digital public goods and one of the digital public goods that is getting built is for language translation,” he said. “So, they have an open-source project that enables anybody building any application in India to translate between any Indian language.”

Nadella said that in a demo he saw in early January in India, a rural farmer was trying to access some government programme.

“He expressed a complex need in one of the local languages. This got translated and interpreted by a bot and a response came back saying go to a portal and here is how you will access the programme,” the Microsoft CEO revealed.

The farmer was hesitant about using the programme and instead asked the bot to do it on his behalf.

“And, it completed it and the reason why it was able to complete it was that the developer building it had taken GPT [General Purpose Technology] and trained it over all of the government of India documents and then scaffolded it with the speech recognition software,” Nadella said.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley, Reuters reported. Microsoft has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing.

