Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to appear together in talk show amid divorce rumours

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Sania Mirza, Indian tennis star, and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years.

A promo of ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. (Image credit: @urduflix/Instagram)

Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik are set to appear together in a show that will stream on Pakistani OTT platform Urduflix.

Urduflix recently unveiled a poster of the show, called The Mirza Malik Show, amid rumours that the couple were divorcing.

The streaming service did not reveal the date on which the show would launch, and just said viewers can catch it very soon.

 

Some reports referred to the program as a talk show.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child -- a boy they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.