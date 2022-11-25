 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried lived a ‘pampered’ life in $30-million Bahamas penthouse: Report

Nov 25, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

The disgraced crypto boss and his inner circle ran FTX from the island nation.

Outwardly, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried had a monk-like aesthetic, but on the inside, he lived ultra luxuriously at an exclusive Bahamas address, where many local employees were at his and his inner circle's service, a Fortune magazine report has revealed.

Sam Bankman-Fried had moved the now-failed crypto exchange to the island country in 2021. He took up residence at a seaside residence costing $30 million.

He and his confidants, including Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX's sister organisation Alameda Research, lived a "pampered life".

Their penthouse was situated in a private community that has a mega yacht marina, a massive golf course and restaurants that don't open for the general public, the report said.

The website CoinDesk had also reported on how this "gang of kids" ran the crypto exchange from the Bahamas and how FTX was a place of rampant nepotism and conflicting interests.

