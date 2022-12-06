 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salman Rushdie releases excerpts of new book 4 months after stabbing

AFP
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

The celebrated author, 75, lost his vision in one eye and the use of one hand after he was attacked in New York in August.

Salman Rushdie (File image)

The author Salman Rushdie released excerpts of a new novel on Monday, four months after he was severely injured in a stabbing attack in the state of New York.

The New Yorker magazine published an excerpt online entitled "A Sackful of Seeds" from the 15th novel by Rushdie, titled "Victory City," which is due to be published in early February by Penguin Random House.

The book tells the "epic tale" of a woman in the 14th century in what is now part of India, the publishing house said.

The New Yorker said this excerpt will be published in its print edition dated December 12 and due out for sale on Monday.

Rushdie, a Briton born in India, confirmed on Twitter that the magazine has published an extract from "Victory City."

 

It was the first time since August 9 that Rushdie posted something on Twitter. He did so then to announce that his next book would come out in February 2023.