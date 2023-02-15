Salesforce CEO took 10-day ‘digital detox’ trip after laying off thousands of employees

Business software maker Salesforce recently announced major job cuts impacting 10% of its workforce – or about 7,000 employees. But even as thousands of laid-off employees from the company and other tech giants turned to social media in search of new opportunities, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took a 10-day “digital detox” trip.

Benioff told The New York Times that he jetted off to French Polynesia for a 10-day trip in wake of the mass layoffs.

“We are so addicted to our devices (at least I am) it’s very freeing to leave them all behind for a while!” the Salesforce CEO told the publication over a text message.

A digital detox is the term used for a period of time in which a person refrains from using electronic devices like smartphones. The idea behind undergoing a digital detox is generally to reconnect with nature, take a break from social media and de-stress from hectic everyday life.

Moneycontrol News