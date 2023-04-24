Sacked Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose gave herself 10x salary hike without approval: report

Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin co-founder of Singapore-based fashion tech firm Zilingo, who was sacked as CEO last year over alleged financial discrepancies, allegedly gave herself a 10X salary hike without the approval of the company’s board, according to a report by Inc42.

The report comes at a time when Bose, 31, has filed a $100 million (roughly Rs 820 crore) defamation lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy for accusing her of taking money from a start-up illegally.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bose reportedly gave herself, co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and chief operating officer Aadi Vaidya a major pay hike.

Her salary, according to the report, grew from SGD 5,500 in 2017 to SGD 58,900 (more than 10 times) in 2019. While Kapoor’s salary grew 3x, Vaidya’s salary grew 7x in this period.

Moneycontrol News