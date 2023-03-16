 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ryan Reynolds to Jennifer Aniston: Hollywood stars who own successful businesses

Mar 16, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Ryan Reynolds is part owner of Mint Mobile, which was acquired by telecom giant T-Mobile on Wednesday in a $1.35 billion deal. Here's a look at other Hollywood stars who own successful businesses.

Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston are both celebrities and successful business owners

It’s not just acting that Hollywood stars excel at. Turns out, many of them also have an entrepreneurial streak and a flair for business. Take, for example, Ryan Reynolds, part owner of Mint Mobile which was acquired by telecom giant T-Mobile on Wednesday in a $1.35 billion deal. The acquisition of Mint Mobile has once again put the spotlight on Hollywood stars who own successful businesses. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Jennifer Aniston

Best known for playing Rachel in the hugely successful sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston has managed to turn arguably her biggest asset – her envy-worthy hair – into a successful business. Aniston launched her own haircare brand, LolaVie, in 2021 which produces a range of products from naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients. Besides LolaVie, The Morning Show star also owned an equity stake in Living Proof and was an investor in Smartwater.