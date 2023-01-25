 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day 2023: The many firsts at this year's parade in Delhi

Republic Day 2023: The newly-recruited Agniveers will also be a part of the Republic Day parade for the first time.

‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year’s Republic Day parade.(Representative Image)

January 26 marks the 73rd Republic Day, celebrated annually to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950.

This year’s grand celebrations in New Delhi will mark many firsts starting with the venue.

This year, Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path, a ceremonial boulevard running from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate, National War Memorial to National Stadium. It was renamed last year from Rajpath.

The women officers of the Indian Army will be leading missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade. Among them, lieutenant Chetana Sharma will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system.