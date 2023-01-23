Republic Day 2023 sale: Looking to buy a phone under Rs 10,000? Croma has 5 great deals

Electronics retail chain Croma is offering a massive number of great deals for Republic Day 2023. The sale covers almost all kinds of electronics, gadgets and appliances and a large number of brands. Croma, run by Infiniti Retail – a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is offering the discount on its Republic Day sale on its website and in stores across cities.
What better than to start a new year with a new phone? And Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal. We bring to you five mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that are packed with features and don’t burn a hole in your pocket, thanks to the discount.
Samsung Galaxy A03
Originally priced at Rs 9,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The 3GB/32GB variant is available in blue, red and black colours.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm), PLS TFT LCD
Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB
Processor: Unisoc, Octa Core, 1.6 GHz
Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion
Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor
You can buy it from here.
Nokia C21 Plus
Originally priced at Rs 11,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 33 per cent discount. The phone is available in warm grey and cyan blue colours.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 16.55 cm (6.51"), HD+
Memory: 3GB RAM | 32GB ROM | Android 11
Processor: Unisoc SC9863A Octa Core Processor
Camera: R: 13MP + 2MP | F: 5MP
5050 mAh Battery
Proximity Sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) | Ambient Light Sensor
You can buy it from here.
Oppo A17k
Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,499 after a 27 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.56 inches (16.66 cm), HD+, 60 Hz Refresh Rate
Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM
Processor: MediaTek Helio G35, Octa Core, 2.3GHz
Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh
Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity Sensor
You can buy it from here.
Redmi 10A Sport
Originally priced at Rs 13,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,999 after a 29 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.53 inches (16.58 cm), HD Plus Display
Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM
Processor: MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz
Camera: 13 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Fast charging
Sensor: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, P-Sensor
You can buy it from here.
Vivo Y02
Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 8,999 after a 31 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.51 inches (16.53 cm), IPS LCD
Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB
Processor: MediaTek, Octa Core
Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh
USP: Facial Lock
You can buy it from here.