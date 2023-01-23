 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day 2023 sale: Looking to buy a phone under Rs 10,000? Croma has 5 great deals

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal.

Croma has great deals on mobiles for Republic Day Sale 2023. (Representative image)

Electronics retail chain Croma is offering a massive number of great deals for Republic Day 2023. The sale covers almost all kinds of electronics, gadgets and appliances and a large number of brands. Croma, run by Infiniti Retail – a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is offering the discount on its Republic Day sale on its website and in stores across cities.

What better than to start a new year with a new phone? And Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal. We bring to you five mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that are packed with features and don’t burn a hole in your pocket, thanks to the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Originally priced at Rs 9,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The 3GB/32GB variant is available in blue, red and black colours.