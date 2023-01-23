Republic Day 2023 sale: Looking to buy a phone under Rs 10,000? Croma has 5 great deals

Electronics retail chain Croma is offering a massive number of great deals for Republic Day 2023. The sale covers almost all kinds of electronics, gadgets and appliances and a large number of brands. Croma, run by Infiniti Retail – a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is offering the discount on its Republic Day sale on its website and in stores across cities.

What better than to start a new year with a new phone? And Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal. We bring to you five mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that are packed with features and don’t burn a hole in your pocket, thanks to the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Originally priced at Rs 9,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The 3GB/32GB variant is available in blue, red and black colours.

Here are some of the features of the mobile: Display: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm), PLS TFT LCD

Man asks IndiGo flight attendant to open plane's window to spit out gutka in hilarious video

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless, scrambling for options to stay in US Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB Processor: Unisoc, Octa Core, 1.6 GHz Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor You can buy it from here. Nokia C21 Plus Originally priced at Rs 11,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 33 per cent discount. The phone is available in warm grey and cyan blue colours. Here are some of the features of the mobile: Display: 16.55 cm (6.51"), HD+ Memory: 3GB RAM | 32GB ROM | Android 11 Processor: Unisoc SC9863A Octa Core Processor Camera: R: 13MP + 2MP | F: 5MP 5050 mAh Battery Proximity Sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) | Ambient Light Sensor You can buy it from here. Oppo A17k Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,499 after a 27 per cent discount. Here are some of the features of the mobile: Display: 6.56 inches (16.66 cm), HD+, 60 Hz Refresh Rate Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM Processor: MediaTek Helio G35, Octa Core, 2.3GHz Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity Sensor You can buy it from here. Redmi 10A Sport Originally priced at Rs 13,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,999 after a 29 per cent discount. Here are some of the features of the mobile: Display: 6.53 inches (16.58 cm), HD Plus Display Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Processor: MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz Camera: 13 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Fast charging Sensor: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, P-Sensor You can buy it from here. Vivo Y02 Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 8,999 after a 31 per cent discount. Here are some of the features of the mobile: Display: 6.51 inches (16.53 cm), IPS LCD Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB Processor: MediaTek, Octa Core Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh USP: Facial Lock You can buy it from here.

Moneycontrol News