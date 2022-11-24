 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regulator is blundering on draft food policy, say nutrition activists 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Activists stress that instead of protecting people from poor health outcomes, the proposed policy may inadvertently harm public health as consumption of unhealthy food may increase with stars on the label. 

Representative image.

As the food safety regulator prepares to notify changes in the labelling on packaged food products, nutrition activists have raised the pitch for a revised policy that is “scientific and health-friendly.”

The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) earlier this year published draft regulations for a Health Star Rating (HSR) on packaged and processed food products, aimed at guiding consumers to opt for healthy food and reduce India’s growing burden of lifestyle disease.

Under the proposed HSR format, on which feedback was sought from various stakeholders, packaged food items based on salt, sugar and fat content would be given one to five stars and the rating would be printed on the front of the package.

But activists say the draft, if not changed substantially, is unlikely to achieve the intended objective and FSSAI’s mandate to ensure food safety for consumers.

FSSAI has maintained that its draft norms are based on a report by the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), which in turn was based on a countrywide survey.