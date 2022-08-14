Rakesh Jhunjhunwala produced these 3 Bollywood movies

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves behind an impressive legacy and a fortune worth over $5 billion. He had investments in over 30 companies.

The "Big Bull" of Dalal street, who died on August 14 after battling heart and kidney ailments, also had a connection to Indian cinema.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala produced the 2012 film English Vinglish, which marked veteran actor Sridevi's return to the big screen after 15 years. He co-producers on the project were Sunil Lulla, R Balki and RK Damani.

He was also a producer for two other films -- the Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush starrer Shamitabh (2015) and Ki&Ka (2016), starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.



Jhunjhunwala was among the founders of entertainment company Hungama Digital Media, which produces films, music and web series.

Jhunjhunwala's death has led to an outpouring of grief among his many admirers -- from politicians to business leaders and sports stars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as indomitable and full of life.

"Witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi tweeted today.

The 62-year-old business magnate is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, two sons and a daughter. He will be cremated today evening.

