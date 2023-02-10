 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qatar Airways horror: Passengers ‘screamed and vomited’ as plane plunged towards sea

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

New details have emerged from the Qatar Airways horror last month where a passenger aircraft plunged 1,000 feet towards the sea as flyers screamed in terror.

A Qatar Airways plane plunged sharply towards the sea on Jan 10 before regaining altitude (Representative Image)

The Qatar Airways 787 Boeing Dreamliner came within seconds of hitting the sea on January 10 shortly after take-off from Doha, Qatar. The aircraft managed to regain altitude – but not before falling for 24 seconds.

Meanwhile, passengers were given no explanation for the sudden drop in altitude by either cockpit or cabin crew.

Now, one of these passengers has opened up about the hair-raising experience. Lucas Andersson told Daily Mail that people in the cabin started screaming – some even threw up – as the plane lost altitude.