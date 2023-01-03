 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prostate cancer drug now available at one-third cost in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

In India, prostate cancer usually affects men above 65 years of age. However, there has been an increase in reports of cancer in men in the age group of 35-44 and 55-64, mainly in urban areas.

The first generic version of Apalutamide, a drug used in the treatment of prostate cancer, has been introduced in India at one-third the original cost.

The drug, used to treat metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer as well as non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is set to be available across the country.

The generic drug branded Apatide will cost Rs 22,500 for a bottle of 60 tablets and Rs 45,000 for 120 tablets, said Mumbai-based BDR Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of the generic version.

Patients generally need this drug for two months, with a gap of one week in between.

The drug originally developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson works by blocking the effect of androgens, a type of hormone, on the tumour. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in February 2018.

According to BDR Pharmaceuticals, Apalutamide, in combination with anti-androgen therapy, has proven to significantly improve chances for survival within metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer patients.