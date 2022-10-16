Priyanka Chopra calls out Hasan Minhaj for video mocking Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has called out comedian Hasan Minhaj for a video in which he made fun of Malala Yousafzai -- the globally known education activist and Nobel Prize winner.
On October 15, Hasan Minhaj posted a video on Instagram, apparently a promo of an upcoming show, in which he said Malala Yousafzai had unfollowed him after he announced that he didn't follow her back.
"I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty," Minhaj said in the clip.
The video didn't sit well with many social media users, including Chopra. She shared a screenshot showing even she had unfollowed Minhaj.
“Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny," the actor wrote.
Other comments on Instagram called Minhaj a "petty Peter".
Some seemed to enjoy the showdown.
"I need snacks for this... watching this unfold," one user said.
"This is the beef I never knew I'm interested in," another wrote.
Other users wondered if it was a stunt orchestrated for more engagement.
Minhaj's new show "Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” recently premiered on Netflix. He is well-known for his satirical exploration of the modern political and cultural landscape through shows like "Patriot Act".
Minhaj has roots in India. His parents hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.