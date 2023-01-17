Meet the Indian YouTuber who will be covering World Economic Forum at Davos 2023

Six YouTube stars have been chosen to cover the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos from the inside. The delegation of digital stars includes Prajakta Koli, aka ‘Mostly Sane’, who is representing India at the global stage.

Each year, hundreds of world leaders, business tycoons, CEOs, social activists, celebrities and economists converge at the picturesque Swiss town of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. This year, Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs.

Some of the world’s “most exciting and socially aware digital creators” are also chosen to cover the WEF annual meeting and help bring wider attention to key issues. This year’s delegation is the largest group of social media creators to ever participate in WEF’s annual meeting. With the help of six YouTube stars – up from last year’s two – Davos 2023 will reach a combined audience of over 230 million.

Adanna Steinacker, Luis Villar, Prajakta Koli, Wodemaya and Nathalia Arcuri will join Nuseir Yassin, who has covered the forum in the past as well, to find interesting stories at Davos 2023.

Who is Prajakta Koli?

Prajakta Koli, 29, is the woman behind one of India's biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. Her YouTube channel, Mostly Sane, has 6.8 million subscribers. It started as a platform for Koli’s comedy skits but has recently graduated to featuring her interviews with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, her travel vlogs and more.

Besides being a YouTuber, Mumbai-based Prajakta Koli is also an influencer and actor. On Instagram, she has a following of 7.3 million.

She made her big screen debut with Jug Jugg Jeeyo last year. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Koli has also starred in Netflix's Mismatched and other web series. A Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumnus, she was invited to meet the former US President Barack Obama at an event organised by the Obama Foundation in 2017.

She is at Davos this year to find stories on female education and climate action, WEF said.

