Pornstar’s two-word tweet after X-rated clip plays at Patna railway station

Adult film star Kendra Lust referred to the bizarre incident of pornography playing on TV screens at Patna railway station in a Twitter post on Monday. Kendra Lust, whose real name is Michele Anne Mason, kept her tweet short and simple – “India #BiharRailwayStation,” she tweeted.

Her two-word post left no doubt about the incident she was referring to, coming as it did just hours after TV screens installed at Patna railway station in Bihar played an X-rated clip for three minutes. Spectators stood shocked on platform no. 10 of the railway station where the pornographic video started playing on March 19.

Confirming the incident, a railway official said on Monday the private operator who was given the contract has been "blacklisted" and booked in FIRs lodged separately by the RPF and GRP. "A serious note was taken of the lapse when the matter was reported. The tender awarded to the operator concerned has been terminated forthwith and he is being blacklisted for any future contracts", said Virendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of East Central Railway zone.

"All TV screens installed by the operator have been disconnected. The RPF and GRP have registered separate FIRs in connection with the embarrassing incident. Investigations into it are on", he added.

Moneycontrol News