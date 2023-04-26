Pune toddler on ventilator for over 150 days gets new lease of life

Doctors in a hospital in Pune gave a two-year-old toddler a new lease of life after helping the boy recover from a rare form of pneumonia. The child was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, a disorder that can inflame the lungs and affect the organ.

X-rays indicated that 80 per cent of the child's lungs was infected with the bacterium- Streptococcus pneumoniae. The child showed symptoms such as cold, fever and cough and also faced breathing difficulties and was later put on a ventilator for more than 150 days.

Special catheters were inserted to drain the air pockets that had developed in and outside of his lung tissues and as a precautionary measure, doctors put the child on a mechanical ventilator for three months.

"Any case of pneumonia can get worse. Varath’s case was particularly concerning as prolonged ventilation opened the doors for further complications," senior consultant Pediatrics & Pediatric Intensive Care at the Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune Dr Amita Kaul said.

Moneycontrol News