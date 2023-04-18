 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Photographer refuses top prize for image that he co-created with Artificial Intelligence

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Boris Eldagsen questioned whether the umbrella of photography was large enough to include AI images, or whether this would be a mistake.

Boris Eldagsen won the creative open category at the Sony World Photography Awards with his AI co-created photograph Pseudomnesia/The Electrician. (Image: @boriseldagsen/Instagram)

The world of photography has been rocked by the news that a prize-winning image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). German photographer Boris Eldagsen recently won the creative open category at the Sony World Photography Awards with his photograph Pseudomnesia/The Electrician, but he later revealed that the image had been co-created using AI.

The award-winning monochromatic photograph features a younger woman with an older woman standing behind her, holding her.

Eldagsen’s decision to decline the award has sparked a debate about the role of AI in photography and the definition of the art form. In his statement, Eldagsen said that he had applied to the competition as a “cheeky monkey” to see if AI images were allowed to enter. He was not surprised to find that they were not.

“I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not,” he wrote on his website.

He went on to call for an open discussion about what should be considered photography and what should not. He questioned whether the umbrella of photography was large enough to include AI images, or whether this would be a mistake.