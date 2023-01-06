 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Pfizer India employees to get 12-week paternity leave. Check details

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Paternity leaves are increasingly becoming the norm at many workplaces, breaking the stereotype of childcare primarily being the mother's responsibility.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said it is committed to an inclusive work culture. (Representational image: Picsea via Unsplash)

Pfizer employees in India can now avail 12-week paternity leave, the company announced this week, in a move to promote inclusion and diversity.

Biological as well adoptive fathers will benefit from the leave policy, which became applicable from January 1, 2023.

Over a two-year period, employees can avail maximum six weeks and minimum two weeks of leave in a single tranche, the global pharmaceutical giant announced.

Pfizer also offers its employees medical plans, including infertility treatments, and telemedicine facilities.

The company wants to enable both men and women to devote equal time to parenting, Shilpi Singh, Pfizer's director (people experience), said.

"We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach," she added. "The 12-week paternity leave policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood."