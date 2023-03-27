People with this type of job tend to be the unhappiest, finds Harvard study

A Harvard study that was carried out for 85 years on about 700 participants from all over the world has found out the type of jobs which tend to be the unhappiest -- those that require little human interaction and don’t offer opportunities to build meaningful relationships with co-workers.

The study -- which asked the participants detailed questions about their lives every two years -- found that the secret to living a happier, healthier and longer life isn’t money, professional success, exercise or a healthy diet -- it's positive relationships.

“It’s a critical social need that should be met in all aspects of our lives,” Robert Waldinger, MD, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, told CNBC Make It. “Plus, if you are more connected to people, you feel more satisfied with your job, and do better work.”

Workplace loneliness