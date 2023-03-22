 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The man who turned blue after taking a dietary supplement for years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Paul Karason took a homemade silver chloride colloid for years that eventually turned his skin blue in colour.

Paul Karason's blue skin earned him the nickname 'Papa Smurf'. (Image credit: Getty)

Photos of a man who inadvertently turned himself blue have resurfaced on social media more than a decade after he first came to the public eye. Paul Karason took a homemade dietary supplement for years to alleviate symptoms of arthritis, dermatitis and a range of other conditions, according to Daily Mail.

It had an unusual side effect – the colloidal silver in the supplements turned his skin blue.

Karason’s story started going viral after the Washington native appeared on national television in 2008. His skin during the TODAY show appearance was a stark blue colour.

For a long time, Karason drank homemade silver chloride colloid after reading in a new age magazine that it had health benefits. He also rubbed the silver compound solution on his face to stop his skin from flaking.