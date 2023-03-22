Padma Awards 2023: SM Krishna receives Padma Vibhushan. Watch

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan- India's second highest civilian award- at the 2023 Padma awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old was present at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award and was seen walking with the help of a walking stick to rise up to the dias to collect the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka between 1999 and 2004 and also served as the Governor of Maharashtra between 2004 and 2008.