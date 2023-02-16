Over 40% of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work: Survey

More than 40 percent of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work, a survey released by Future Forum, a research consortium backed by Salesforce Inc.'s Slack Technologies, claimed.

The dissatisfaction is particularly intense after the pandemic and in countries other than the US, where the burnout rate has been rising enough to offset slight improvements seen by the workers, Bloomberg reported.

Economic uncertainty, fear of getting laid off, and rising pressure to work from office have added to workplace discontent, Future Forum researchers stated. Women and younger workers, especially, have reported struggling with burnout.

In the US, with the increasing number of layoffs and companies calling in their employees to work from offices, 41 percent of people surveyed said they felt burned out at the end of 2022. While globally, the percentage stood at 42, Bloomberg reported.

