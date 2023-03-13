Watch: Angela Bassett’s viral reaction after Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar. Twitter is not happy

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13 beating award season favourite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

As presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur announced Curtis’ name, the close-ups of fellow actors in the category had quite diverse reactions.

In the category, nominated along with Curtis and Bassett, were Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Hong Chau (The Whale).

While Condon looked quite taken aback, Bassett’s stoic, no claps reaction – now viral – has started a Twitter discussion.

“Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON,” one user wrote sharing the video. Watch here:

Later, actors Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors, when presenting an award gave a shoutout to Bassett with a “Hey Auntie, we love you.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett, both 64, are veteran actors with a vast body of work in different genres. While this was Bassett’s second Oscar nomination, it was Curtis’ first.

Moneycontrol News