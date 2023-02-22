 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One year of Russia-Ukraine War: Demand recovery in China in 2023 to play big role in crude oil prices

Shubhangi Mathur & Sreedev Krishnakumar
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Crude oil prices, which climbed to a 14-year high of $140 per barrel in March 2022, have now tapered off to around $80 per barrel due to weak demand amid global inflation.

(Representative Image)

Anticipation of Russia attacking Ukraine made crude oil prices volatile ahead of the war and when it did happen, it wreaked disruption and chaos on global energy markets.

On February 24, 2022, Russia—one of the largest exporters of crude oil to the world—sent troops into Ukraine, triggering an unprecedented global energy crisis.

Volatility in the price of crude oil has not settled even after a year on account of geopolitical tensions, supply concerns and recession fears. In the one year since the war started, crude oil prices climbed to a 14-year high of $140 per barrel in March 2022 and have now tapered off to around $80 per barrel due to weak demand amid global inflation.

Prices soared

Crude oil prices began to rise even before Russia attacked Ukraine due to the anticipation of a war between the two countries. The price climbed to $105—for the first time since 2014—on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. It then skyrocketed to $140 per barrel in March 2022 due to geopolitical tensions as world powers pledged to cut economic ties with Russia.

Russia, the country which was the largest source of crude oil and natural gas for European nations, was now drowned in sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the US.