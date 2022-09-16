Ola CEO’s post backfires: ‘Fire extinguisher’ most-requested accessory with electric scooter

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s post on accessories to go along with the Ola S1 electric scooter backfired spectacularly when hundreds of Twitter users requested the same thing – a fire extinguisher.

As a spate of EV fires and other safety concerns put the reliability of electric two-wheelers in question, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter with a simple question. “What accessories would you like to have along with the Ola S1?” he asked his customers.

Genuine answers to his query remained few and far between, but Twitter users did flood the comments section with requests of a fire extinguisher to go with the Ola S1 electric scooter.



For the last few months, there have been several instances of electric two-wheelers, including those manufactured by Ola, catching fire on road. The spate of EV fires has raised concerns about the reliability of such vehicles, even forcing Ola to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in April.

Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at the time that world-class agencies have been hired to find out why the Ola electric scooter caught fire. However, despite his assurances, social media has been filled with complaints about the company’s two-wheelers malfunctioning or catching fire.

In fact, when not requesting a fire extinguisher in response to his tweet, people were flooding the comments section with complaints about their scooters and Ola’s customer service.



The Ola chief did receive several recommendations for accessories as well. A foot rest for the pillion rider, a phone holder for navigation, a home charging kit and back support were just some of the accessories that customers requested.