Billionaire Falguni Nayar advises youth to be curious. 'Curiosity will always give you...'

Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar recently shared some advice with the fresh graduates of Bennett University. She told the youngsters that curiosity would always give them an edge because learning is integral to growth.

The country's wealthiest self-made woman entrepreneur said on Saturday that even now, she is constantly learning.

"As an entrepreneur, I am constantly learning, be it about technology, developing innovation in retail or understanding consumer insights," Falguni Nayar said, as per a Times of India report.

"Curiosity will always give you an edge because learning is integral to growth. Whether it's a road less travelled or not, take the path you want to take. As you graduate today, remember to shine the spotlight on yourself and introspect often, course correct when needed and never stop believing in yourself."

At the fourth convocation of Bennett University, Nayar was also conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the field of Business for her accomplishments.

In March, the Nykaa founder had strode into the top 10 list of self-made women billionaires in the world with a massive $7.6 billion wealth. She is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list, according to a compilation released by the Hurun Research Institute.

Nayar, 58, debuted at number 10 on the list – and the only Indian to do so. She toppled Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon to become India’s richest self-made billionaire woman. Nykaa, the woman-led unicorn offers beauty and fashion brands through its website, app, and several brick-and-mortar stores.

Meanwhile, Nykaa Retail recently raised funds through an IPO of around Rs 5,350 crore. The IPO was subscribed 82 times and was a phenomenal success.

