 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Novartis, Eli Lilly get court notices in case related to breast cancer drugs

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

The Kerala High Court said the drugmakers are parties to a petition seeking generic versions of their patented products to lower treatment costs.

(Image via pallaviaiyar.substack.com/)

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to two multinational drugmakers in a case related to the availability of generic versions of crucial breast cancer drugs.

The notices to Swiss pharma maker Novartis and US-based Eli Lilly & Company were issued in a case filed by a now-deceased breast cancer patient, who sought judicial intervention to ask the government to help lower the cost of an anti-breast cancer drug.

After being diagnosed with HER2 negative, or Luminal A breast cancer, in July 2021, the petitioner, a retired bank employee, asked the court to direct the government to issue a compulsory licence for producing a generic version of Ribociclib, a drug developed and marketed by Novartis.

The petitioner passed away a few months after filing the case but considering the importance of the matter, the high court registered a suo motu writ petition.