How to buy a Merc with your mutual fund SIP

Kayezad E Adajania
Dec 06, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

Luxury purchases, like say a Mercedes-Benz car, could be within reach if you diligently pursue a mutual fund systematic investment plan. If you get a head start, it's better.

It appears the humble Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds (MFs) is giving sleepless nights to Santosh Iyer, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz India.

Media reports say Iyer is worried that not many people are buying Mercedes cars these days because they’d rather invest in an MF through an SIP.

Iyer is reported having said that while there are 15,000 people inquiring about luxury cars every month, the actual order size is 1,500 units.

“So, there are still 13,500 customers who desire to own a Mercedes-Benz, but postpone their purchase thinking it’s fine, maybe, I should continue (with) my SIP or maybe the next dip (in markets) is there,” Iyer is reported as having said.

Here’s something for Iyer. An SIP doesn’t really prevent people from buying a Mercedes-Benz car. It actually helps them save today to buy the car tomorrow. Moneycontrol ran some numbers to show you how you can use SIPs to buy your dream car; yes, even a Mercedes-Benz.

