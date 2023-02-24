 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newlyweds miss own wedding reception in US after getting stuck in elevator

Feb 24, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

The couple had entered the elevator with four other guests when they got stuck between the ground floor and the first floor.

The newlyweds posed with the firefighters after they were rescued. (Image: CharlotteFireDept/Facebook)

A newlywed couple missed their own wedding reception after being stuck in an elevator at the hotel with four other guests for two hours in US’ North Carolina.

Panav and Victoria Jha, likely of Indian-origin, were all set and ready to go to their reception party at the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

The couple had entered the elevator with four other guests including the bride’s sister when they got stuck between the ground floor and the first floor, Wbtv.com reported.

"We go up maybe five feet and then just stopped," Panav Jha told WBTV. "The door was slightly ajar, so I was like, 'Hmm, that's not normal.'"