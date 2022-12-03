 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York City seeks 'bloodthirsty' candidate to fight rats, will pay...

Dec 03, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

To be chosen to fight the city's rat population, you will need a "virulent vehemence for vermin" and a "general aura of badassery."

If you are "somewhat bloodthirsty" and willing to consider "wholesale slaughter" of vermin then you might be the ideal candidate to become New York City's new rat czar.

Mayor Eric Adams's administration on Wednesday posted the job listing for Director of Rodent Mitigation, a position that pays between $120,000 and $170,000 a year.

"Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?" asks the ad, which seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" and a "general aura of badassery."

A bachelor's degree is a must, as is experience in urban planning, project management or government, and proficiency in spreadsheets.

But above all the successful candidate must possess "the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy -- New York City's relentless rat population."

Rats are one of the more unappealing aspects of life in America's largest metropolis, often seen scurrying between subway tracks and sniffing around garbage bags.