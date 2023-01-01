 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-Twitter MD shares his 2022 failures: ‘Acknowledging them is important’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

"We don’t talk enough about our failures," Parminder Singh said.

Parminder Singh. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

The end of an year is a time people proudly talk of their accomplishments. For someone a big business deal counts as success, for another it may be a slight improvement in health.

Others reflect on their failures, emphasising the need to discard the stigma around them. Among those who opened up about their failures this year was ex-Twitter Managing Director Parminder Singh.

Singh, who served as MD of Twitter -Asia from 2013 to 2016, posted a thread of five things he didn't do well the past year.

"We don’t talk enough about our failures," Singh said. "Acknowledging them is important. So here’s a failure thread."

 

First, Singh said, he didn't achieve his goal of sleeping better.

"My nemesis was the occasional 3am waking up in spite of doing OK on meditation/exercise/diet," he said.