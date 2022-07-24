Neeraj Chopra after historic silver win: 'Will give my best in Commonwealth Games' | Watch

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday said he would give his best in the upcoming Commonwealth Games after becoming the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Oregon, US.

The 24-year-old produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

During a media interaction after the historic win, Chopra was asked about his preparations for the Commonwealth Games set to begin on July 28 in UK. "There isn't much time left to train more for the Commonwealth Games, but I'll try to maintain the pace and give my best," the Olympic champion told ANI.

Chopra also lauded other Indian athletes who had made it to the finals of the World Athletics Championships which included fellow javelin thrower Rohit Yadav who finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72 metres.

Meanwhile, celebrations were up in full swing at Neeraj Chopra's hometown Panipat in Haryana.



While Chopra was the second Indian to clinch a medal at the World Championships, legendary long jumper Anju Booby George was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

He is also the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games.

