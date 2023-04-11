 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Pet Day 2023: Pet policies of Air India, IndiGo, Emirates and 7 other airlines

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

The day was first celebrated in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaigner who used the day to draw attention to the plight of animals that live in shelters, around the world.

Different airlines have different rules for pets such as cats and dogs.

Travel for pets in different airlines has always drawn mixed responses from different aircraft carriers.

Here are the pet policies for some of the popular airlines:

Air India: Air India has two different policies for pets: one for their domestic airlines and one for their international airlines. In Air India domestic airlines, small pet animals such as cats, dogs and birds are allowed in cargo hold or cabin. The age of dogs and cats must be eight weeks and their weight should not exceed five kg for carriage in the cabin.