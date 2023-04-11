National Pet Day 2023: Pet policies of Air India, IndiGo, Emirates and 7 other airlines

National Pet Day, celebrated on Tuesday, is a day marked just to celebrate the bond between humans and pets. The day was first celebrated in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaigner who used the day to draw attention to the plight of animals that live in shelters, around the world.

Travel for pets in different airlines has always drawn mixed responses from different aircraft carriers.

Here are the pet policies for some of the popular airlines:

Air India: Air India has two different policies for pets: one for their domestic airlines and one for their international airlines. In Air India domestic airlines, small pet animals such as cats, dogs and birds are allowed in cargo hold or cabin. The age of dogs and cats must be eight weeks and their weight should not exceed five kg for carriage in the cabin.

For international flights, cats, dogs, household birds and other pets with valid health, vaccination certificates and entry permits and those which are promptly crated will be permitted for carriage. The fee will be the normal excess baggage charges. Vistara: No pets are permitted to travel with the owners in any of their flights

Jeff Bezos's megayacht worth $500 million makes its maiden voyage. 9 points on 'Koru'

Turkish Airlines: Turkish airlines need passengers to traveling with pets to be approved atleast six hours before departure. Etihad Airways: Cats or dogs can fly in the cabin on flights operated by Etihad to and fro from Abu Dhabi. The pet animal must be atleast 16 weeks old and should not weigh in excess of 8kg, including their carrier. Emirates: Pets are not allowed in the cabin on an Emirates flight, barring service dogs for the blind. Akasa Air: Akasa Air permits passengers to travel with pets in the cabin and carry them in the cargo compartment.

