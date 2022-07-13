On July 13, US citizens get to eat french fries from McDonald's, Wendy's for free. Here's why

July 13 is observed as National French Fry Day across multiple countries to celebrate all things "french fry". And, the day is especially popular in the US where food companies roll out special offers and even free french fries to attract customers.

That's exactly what McDonald's and Wendy's did this year on National French Fry Day.

McDonald's gave away free orders of large fries--but the free fries can only be ordered through the McDonald's app, and customers must be members of the chain's loyalty programme, reported CNN.

Another restaurant food chain, Wendy's had on Monday announced the beginning of Fry Week, during which the chain is offering free fries with specific purchases. On Tuesday, for example, Wendy's customers can get free medium fries with any salad purchase.

Also, like McDonald's, Wendy's recently fries are only free if ordered through its app and customers have to be part of the brand's digital loyalty programme, CNN added.

While offering free fries is an attempt by food companies to increase sales and lure in customers to choose them over their competitors, it also gives restaurant owners access to customers' data such as ordering habits that help them plan customized deals.

For example, McDonald's programme surpassed 26 million members since its launch in 2021, the CNN reported.

But how much french fires does an average American consume in a year? According to journalist Fred Cunningham, the number stands at about 13 kg a year.

Here's how people are gearing up to celebrate National French Fry Day:

How do you plan to celebrate National French Fry Day?