'My honeymoon was the first time I travelled with my own money': Snapdeal co-founder

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

Sharing the hacks Rohit Bansal used during his early days as an entrepreneur, he said, "While travelling, we noticed that if my wife Parul wears her chooda and mehendi, people assumed that we are a newly-married couple and they upgrade us. So, she started...

Snapdeal co-founder Rohit Bansal (Screengrab from The BarberShop with Shantanu/Youtube)

"My honeymoon was the first time I travelled with my own money. I was telling my wife also that we were this close to my dad funding my honeymoon," Rohit Bansal, co-founder of Snapdeal, revealed recently.

He was talking about the hurdles he had faced as a new entrepreneur during a chat show with Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Naidu.

Sharing the hacks Bansal and his family used during the early days of struggle, he said, "While travelling, we noticed that if my wife Parul wears her chooda and mehendi, people assumed that we are a newly-married couple and they upgrade us. So, she started wearing them wherever we went."

"It got a little difficult after we had kids though," Rohit Bansal added with a laugh.

He also said that since he came from a middle-class family, he does not like spending, especially on "flashy things".

"A few things that I have learned on this journey include that just buying things doesn't give me happiness. There was a brief period of about six to eight months when I bought a few things... I read it elsewhere that buying things does not give you happiness but that's something I also experienced," he said.

When asked about the most expensive product he bought recently, Bansal replied: "A pair of jeans worth Rs 10,000."