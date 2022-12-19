 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022

Dec 19, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Sargam Koushal from Mumbai brought the crown back to India after 21 years.

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Saturday evening.

Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

"The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" read the post.

"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," the newly crowned Mrs World, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in a video following the ceremony.