Mother of Texas shooter claims she’s ‘surprised’ by his attack: ‘He wasn’t a violent person’

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, killing 19 children, was “not a violent person”, his mother has claimed.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Adriana Reyes said she was “surprised” to hear about her son’s chilling attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday.

Ramos shot his 66-year-old grandmother before driving to the elementary school, where he reportedly barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire at around 11:30 am with an AR-15-style rifle. He killed 19 children and two adults before law enforcement officials entered the classroom and shot him to death.

His mother, Adirana Reyes, spoke to Daily Mail from the San Antonio hospital where her mother is recovering after being shot in the face by Ramos.

“My son wasn't a violent person. I'm surprised by what he did,” she said. “I pray for those families. I'm praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They [the children] had no part in this.”

Reyes added that her son was a loner who did not have many friends but dismissed claims that she did not get along with him. “I had a good relationship with him. He kept to himself; he didn't have many friends,” she said.

Asked about the last time she spoke to her son, Reyes said it was on Monday, the day of his 18th birthday. Law enforcement officials say that Ramos bought his weapons legally after his 18th birthday (which falls on May 16), just days before he carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in the history of the United States.

The gunman’s grandfather, Rolando Reyes, 72, has claimed that the family had no idea the 18-year-old has purchased weapons.

“I didn't know he had weapons. If I'd have known, I would have reported it,” he told ABC News, adding that he learned from a neighbour that his wife had been shot.