 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. Indian equities decline on hawkish tone by US Fed, Nifty slides below 18,000

India’s benchmark indices retreated by 1 percent, wiping out most of the gains made on December 9, as investors became cautious after a hawkish stance by the United States Federal Reserve, which said interest rates could exceed 5 percent. The Nifty fell by 1.03 percent to below the psychological mark of 18,000 points, closing at 17,914.15. The Sensex lost 1.04 percent. All sectoral indices except for auto declined, with investors booking profits in banks, financial services, IT, infrastructure, realty, and metal stocks.

Why it’s important: The stock market has seen wild swings in the past few days. The volatility is expected to continue but expectations of healthy quarterly earnings could cap the downside.

2. Government may correct inverted duty structure to boost domestic manufacturing

The central government may consider correcting the inverted duty structure across sectors impacting domestic manufacturing in the upcoming budget on February 1, as subdued overseas demand affects India’s exports and current account balance. The government is also considering measures to expand export credit and insurance cover, encourage services exports and provide marketing and branding support for products such as khadi and coir with geographical indication labels.

Why it’s important: The inverted duty structure, where inputs are taxed at higher rates than finished products, hurts competitiveness of Indian manufacturers. It makes a made in India product more expensive than an imported finished product.