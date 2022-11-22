 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. Indian equities decline for third consecutive session, Rupee weakens

India’s benchmark indices have closed near their two-week lows and the Rupee weakened 0.2 percent against the US Dollar, due to rising COVID-19 cases in China and talk of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve unnerved markets. The Sensex fell 0.84 percent to close at 61,145 points, while the Nifty lost 0.81 percent to 18,160 points, logging their third straight day of losses. The Rupee closed at 81.85 against the Dollar compared with 81.69 on Friday. So far in 2022, it has depreciated 9.2 percent versus the dollar.

Why it’s important: This is in sharp contrast from a week ago when the Sensex had reached fresh highs and the Rupee strengthened after the US inflationary pressures eased. The market is expected to remain volatile.

2. Foreign asset managers get tax notices on various discrepancies

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has sent notices to several foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and alternative investment funds (AIFs), flagging faults in their tax returns. These red flags include errors in capital gains tax computations, erroneous declarations, suppression of income and wrong exemption claims. The notices were sent in October and up to November 15, and largely relate to tax returns for 2021-22.

Why it’s important: Some of the notices could be errors, experts said, because computerised processing could have applied the wrong surcharge or not considered treaty benefits claimed by the entities.