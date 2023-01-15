Miss Universe: This transgender Thai media mogul owns the beauty pageant

Miss Universe 2022 pageant is owned by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist who bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20 million, last October.

Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, popularly known as Khun Anne, controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., and is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. Chakrajutathib, who also hosts the local edition of "Project Runway", is the first woman to own the beauty pageant organisation outright, the company stated.

On Saturday, a day before the pageant was to be held, Khun Anne lauded Miss Universe 2021, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, on the last day of her reign.

"Today we showed the whole world the New Universe Crown ‘Force for Good’ and tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart," Khun Anne wrote on Instagram. "You are just 22-years-old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made the history to the world and we will always remember you my love."

Khun Anne also helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.

JKN bought the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide LLC, a sports, talent and events marketing company which has held the Miss Universe Organization since 2015. In a statement, Khun Anne described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio".

In a Facebook post, Khun Anne thanked fans of the pageant for their love and support. "We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she said in a statement. Former US President Donald Trump was part owner of the pageant rights from 1996 until IMG's purchase. For much of its 70-year history, the pageant has been criticised as buttressing outmoded ideas of femininity.

Moneycontrol News

